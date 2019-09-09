LITCHFIELD, Maine — One man is in custody and another has not been found after the pair allegedly broke into a home in Litchfield with a stun gun, looking for marijuana.

A homeowner on Oak Hill Road told deputies he was awakened Sept. 8 around 2:45 a.m. by two people in his house brandishing a stun gun, but he was able to escape. The homeowner got to his car where deputies found him.

The two burglars had run into the woods. Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputies called in a Maine State Police K-9 unit and were able to track down one of their quarries who was not far from the home.

Jay Labbe, 26, from Lisbon was arrested and is being charged with robbery, theft, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal trespassing and violating a previous bail for domestic violence assault and domestic terrorizing.

Authorities believe he and a confederate were looking for marijuana.

The other intruder has yet to be found as of midday on Monday, Sept 9. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call Deputy Devin Polizzotti at (207) 623-3614.

Kennebec County Sheriff's Office