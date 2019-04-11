TOPSHAM, Maine — A multi-day investigation led police to the arrest of a Lisbon man for trying to arrange a meeting with a 13-year-old girl after she got out of school.

Chad Cornish, 35, was arrested on Nov. 1 in a Topsham parking lot after police were notified of his conversations with an underage girl.

Police said the girl was never in a position to meet Cornish once their investigation began.

They were made aware of the situation days before by the girl's parent.

While the Cornish had planned to meet the girl, officers had staked out the location and arrested him when he arrived.

He was charged with attempted gross sexual assault.

Cornish was brought to Two Bridges Regional Jail where he is being held without bail.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4.

The arresting officer, Deputy Mark Anderson, was assisted in his investigation by members of the Topsham Police Department and the Richmond Police Department.