Police: 17 illegal immigrants arrested in Lisbon Falls

Criminal charges from U.S. Border Patrol are pending, according to Lisbon police.
FILE - In this Thursday, May 2, 2019 file photo, Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LISBON, Maine — Seventeen illegal and undocumented immigrants were arrested Tuesday in Lisbon Falls and detained, according to a release from the Lisbon Police Department.

Lisbon police and the United States Border Patrol conducted an investigation that led to the arrests at 93 Main St., the release stated. The arrests were made around 8 p.m., according to officials.

Those arrested were taken to detention centers in Rangeley, officials said. Criminal charges from U.S. Border Patrol are pending, according to the release.

Officials with the Androscoggin County and Oxford County sheriff's offices assisted at the scene, the release stated.

