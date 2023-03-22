Police: 17 illegal immigrants arrested in Lisbon Falls

Criminal charges from U.S. Border Patrol are pending, according to Lisbon police.

LISBON, Maine — Seventeen illegal and undocumented immigrants were arrested Tuesday in Lisbon Falls and detained, according to a release from the Lisbon Police Department.

Lisbon police and the United States Border Patrol conducted an investigation that led to the arrests at 93 Main St., the release stated. The arrests were made around 8 p.m., according to officials.

Those arrested were taken to detention centers in Rangeley, officials said. Criminal charges from U.S. Border Patrol are pending, according to the release.