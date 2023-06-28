Lincoln man faces multiple charges following pursuit through multiple towns

Law enforcement officials learned the same vehicle was involved in another pursuit earlier that day.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Lincoln faces multiple charges after he allegedly led police on multiple pursuits throughout Penobscot County on Monday.

Gavin Perkins, 23, was arrested and faces charges that include eluding an officer, operating after suspension, violation of conditional release (bail violations), driving to endanger, attaching false plates, and criminal speeding, according to a news release shared Wednesday by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit that led to his arrest started in Milford and ended in Burlington after police reportedly attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle.

"The vehicle subsequently eluded deputies, and for safety reasons, the chase was terminated," the release stated.

Law enforcement officials also said they learned that the same vehicle was pursued earlier in the day by Holden police.

"Through an investigation, the vehicle was located abandoned on the Hurd Road in Burlington," officials said in the release. "Several citizens spoke directly to law enforcement and gave them information as the last known location of the suspect."

The Lincoln Police Department and Penobscot County Sheriff's Office worked together to locate Perkins.

The incident remains under investigation.

