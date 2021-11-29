Lincoln man who killed his mom sentenced for manslaughter

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Lincoln who shot and killed his mother pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Penobscot County Judicial Center Monday.
Adam Groves, 46, was originally charged with murder for the shooting death of Pauline Taylor, 63, at her home on Transalpine Road in Lincoln in August 2020.
Police said Groves and his mother got into an argument about his drinking that day, and it escalated into a deadly shooting.
Just before he was sentenced, Groves stood up and said he was taking the plea deal because he is responsible for what he did that day.
"I know what I did was wrong. It was a bad call, and I take the responsibility of it," Groves said. " And I take responsibility for all of you that are here today. Even if you didn’t have a relationship with mom, and even if you did, I take all of your pain. I take it all. I’ll take it with me forever and ever. Because it’s not your fault, and it’s not your fault, or your fault, and not your fault. It’s my fault, and I’m so sorry to all of you."
The judge sentenced Groves to 30 years (with all but 24 years suspended) to the Maine Department of Corrections and four years of probation.