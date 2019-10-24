BANGOR, Maine — A man from Lincoln has been sentenced to two years behind bars for his role in a fatal ATV accident.

Parker Gardner pleaded guilty to reduced charges for his role in the 2017 crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Abigail Fiske of Millinocket.

In court in Bangor Wednesday, prosecutors played videos they claimed showed Gardner recklessly behaving in violation of his original bail stemming from the charges.

Families on both sides of the courtroom gave about two hours of victim impact statements on how the accident changed their lives.

If Gardner had been tried and convicted on the original manslaughter charge, he would have faced up to 30 years in prison.

Penobscot County District Christopher Almy was asked if Fisk’s family was satisfied with the plea agreement.

Almy said, "I think they recognized that there was a chance that a manslaughter conviction would not have been achieved. Because the blood alcohol level, in this case, was only .04 and although he was less than 21, I think a jury would have had a difficult time saying this was a manslaughter as opposed to just an aggravated OUI."

Gardner has already served about *half* the 2-year sentence as his case made its way through the courts.

He will also serve two years of probation and is not allowed to have any contact with the family of the woman killed in the accident.

