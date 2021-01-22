Lincoln man pleads guilty to several sex charges involving a minor

38-Year-old Paul Fiske pleaded guilty to the charges which include gross sexual assault, exploitation of a minor, and tampering with a victim.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Lincoln pleaded guilty to several sex charges involving a minor on Friday at Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor.

As part of a plea agreement, 38-Year-old Paul Fiske pleaded guilty to the charges which include gross sexual assault, exploitation of a minor, and tampering with a victim.

The state says Fiske had sex with a 14-year-old adopted family member who ended up having his child.

Fiske’s defense attorney says he has accepted responsibility for his actions which is why he is agreeing to the plea.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson decided at the end of the hearing to take the matter under advisement and make a decision on whether or not to accept the plea next week.