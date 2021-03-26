Lincoln man accused of murdering his mother pleads not guilty in court

According to a police affidavit, Adam Groves and his mother had both been drinking that day and got into an argument that escalated to the fatal shooting

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired Aug. 21, 2020.

A Lincoln man accused of killing his mother appeared in court by video Friday morning to face the murder charge.

Police say in August of 2020, Adam Groves, 45, allegedly shot and killed his 63-year-old mother, Pauline Taylor, at her home on Transalpine Road In Lincoln.

Groves pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder via Zoom at the Penobscot County Jail.

According to a police affidavit, Groves and his mother had both been drinking that day and got into an argument that escalated to the fatal shooting.

The judge on Friday ruled that Groves continue to be held without bail until a future bail hearing is scheduled.