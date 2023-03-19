Limington man accused of breaking into homes & 'rummaging' through bedrooms

According to police, Justin Moran, 30, of Limington, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespassing.

LIMINGTON, Maine — A 30-year-old man is accused of breaking into two homes in Limington early Sunday morning and "rummaging" through the homeowners' belongings.

Justin Moran, of Limington, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespassing after police received a call around 2:40 a.m. from a homeowner on Moody Rd. stating that someone broke into their home and was “rummaging” through items in their bedroom, according to a Facebook post by the York County Sheriff's Office.

The post adds the homeowners hid in the bathroom while speaking to the police.

When officers arrived at the home, the suspect was gone, but they received another call from a nearby home resident experiencing a similar situation.

Police said they found Justin Moran intoxicated inside the second home.

Moran was taken to the York County Jail with bail set at $400.00 cash.

He faces two criminal trespassing charges.

Moran is expected to appear in Springvale District Court on Monday.

