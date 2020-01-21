NEWFIELD, Maine — The York County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old was arrested on Friday, Jan. 17, for breaking into a marijuana grow building in Newfield.

Joseph Dandreo of Limerick was charged with burglary, violating conditions of release, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass.

Deputies said around 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, the owner of the building contacted the York County Sheriff's Department, saying a burglary was in progress. The owner was watching the property remotely and said he saw an unauthorized person wearing a mask cut a hole in the side of the building. He said the person then entered the building through the hole.

When deputies arrived, as well as two Maine Game Wardens, the subject had fled.

York County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Frazier then recalled a pickup truck parked near Wakefield Road in Newfield. Deputy Frazier realized the location of the truck could be accessed through the woods and deputies positioned themselves to intercept the individual.

Dandreo was caught by York County deputies while walking back to the truck. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, an investigation showed that Dandreo was walking through the woods in the direction of the burglarized marijuana grow business.

Dandreo was arraigned on Tuesday. His cash bail was set at $500.