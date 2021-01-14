Limerick man arrested for terrorizing drivers in Waterboro

Andrew Prior, 32, of Limerick allegedly "aggressively approached" a driver, threatening to shoot him in the head, and later did the same thing to a woman pumping gas

WATERBORO, Maine — A Limerick man has been arrested on two counts of terrorizing following incidents in Waterboro Wednesday evening.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, a driver reported that a vehicle had passed them on Ossipee Hill Road in Waterboro around 5 p.m. and then once in front of him, stopped in the roadway.

The driver, later identified as Andrew Prior, 32, of Limerick got out of his vehicle and "aggressively approached" the driver, threatening to shoot him in the head.

Police say Prior then did the same thing to a woman who was pumping gas at Lakeside Market before leaving abruptly.

Deputies searched the area and found Prior at the Lil'mart Store in Hollis.

During a search, marijuana was found in Prior's vehicle, which is a violation of his bail conditions.

Deputies had initiated an investigation based on witness statements and determined probable cause to arrest Prior for terrorizing.