Liberty man charged with shooting roommate

James Billings, 68, is charged with elevated aggravated assault after police say he shot a man at his home on Pinnacle Road.

LIBERTY, Maine — A 68-year-old Liberty man faces a charge of Class A felony elevated aggravated assault after allegedly shooting another man at his home Saturday.

James Billings is being held without bail in Waldo County Jail, Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy said in a news release Tuesday.

Waldo County deputies, Maine State Police, and the Maine Wardens Service went to a home on Pinnacle Road in Liberty on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. following a report that a person had been shot.

The alleged victim, who is 45, said that following a verbal argument, Billings shot him in the arm with a handgun at the 926 Pinnacle Rd. home where the two lived, Trundy said. Authorities said although the victim was living at the home, they weren't sure if he was a tenant.

The man said he then went to a neighbor's house to call for help. Trundy said that he was taken by ambulance to Waldo County General Hospital, where he was treated and released.