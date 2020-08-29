Lewiston women arrested on child sex charges

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston woman is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation by the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit (CCU).
On Wednesday, the Maine State Police CCU and the Lewiston Police performed a search warrant for Knox Street in Lewiston. Police arrested Laura Rideout, 45, for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and transported her to the Androscoggin County Jail.
A September 23 court date was set in Lewiston.
Bail was set at $50,000 cash with conditions of no contact with any minor under 16 and specifically no contact with the minor victim.
Rideout is being charged with the following crimes:
- Gross Sexual Assault / Class A crime
- Sexual Exploitation of Minor Under 12 / Class A crime
- Possess Sexual Explicit Material of Minor Under 12 / Class C crime
- Dissemination of Sexually Explicit Material / Class B crime
This investigation is ongoing.