Lewiston women arrested on child sex charges

Laura Rideout, 45, of Lewiston, was arrested Wednesday for multiple child sex crimes.

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston woman is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation by the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit (CCU).

On Wednesday, the Maine State Police CCU and the Lewiston Police performed a search warrant for Knox Street in Lewiston. Police arrested Laura Rideout, 45, for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and transported her to the Androscoggin County Jail.

A September 23 court date was set in Lewiston.

Bail was set at $50,000 cash with conditions of no contact with any minor under 16 and specifically no contact with the minor victim.

Rideout is being charged with the following crimes:

Gross Sexual Assault / Class A crime

Sexual Exploitation of Minor Under 12 / Class A crime

Possess Sexual Explicit Material of Minor Under 12 / Class C crime

Dissemination of Sexually Explicit Material / Class B crime