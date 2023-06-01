Lewiston woman accused of attacking, stabbing another woman

Karie Ann Lessard, 31, was reportedly out on bail stemming from two separate charges when the incident occurred, police said.

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking another woman at her home on Sylvan Avenue in Lewiston on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, Lewiston police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 35 Sylvan Ave., a news release from the Lewiston Police Department said.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the resident of the address, 36-year-old Hollie Skolfield suffering from a stab wound, as well as other physical injuries sustained from "an attack," according to the release.

"Skolfield advised police that Karie Ann Lessard, who is known to her, forced her way into the apartment, stole property, and stabbed/assaulted her," the release stated.

Police said the attack ended when another resident came home and fended off the intruder.

Skolfield was taken to Central Maine Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

According to the release, Lessard, 31, was found by police a block away from where the incident occurred. Police said she was fleeing the area.

Police charged Lessard with the following: aggravated assault (Class B), robbery (Class B), burglary (Class B), two counts of violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant.

