LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston woman is facing multiple charges after police said shots were fired during a domestic dispute Monday night.

Sheila Ramponeau, 32, of Lewiston is now charged with aggravated reckless conduct (with a firearm) and domestic violence reckless conduct.

Around 11 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department said it received a number of calls reporting possible gunshots or perhaps fireworks in the area of 230 Bartlett St., along with a disturbance.

Several officers responded and searched the area while also dealing with a disturbance and were unable to immediately determine if the report of gunshots was accurate, as they said no evidence was located. However, they did say the window of a parked vehicle was found to be shattered, although it was not immediately clear what caused the window to break.

The investigation continued into Tuesday, at which time police said they learned that shots had been fired during a domestic dispute.

Police said the vehicle that sustained damage is owned by Ramponeau.

