LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested as the result of a traffic stop Monday night.

In response to citizen complaints of possible drug trafficking on North Temple Street, the Lewiston Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Team and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency were surveying the area when, around 8:30 p.m., a vehicle stop was conducted at Sabattus Street and East Avenue. Police said the stop was related to the North Temple Street address and suspicious activity.

Police said the traffic stop yielded the seizure of more than 80 grams of cocaine base, more than 28 grams of Fentanyl, and more than $1,400 in suspected drug proceeds.

Haji Haji, 22, of Lewiston was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and criminal forfeiture of property.

Haji was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail.

Police said the case is still under investigation and that there's a likelihood of others being charged.

RELATED: Rumford police seize hundreds of doses of fentanyl and more than 40 doses of crack cocaine from Massachusetts man

RELATED: Troopers revive Maine woman found overdosing in closet; arrest her for third time in 2 months

RELATED: Assault by car linked to outrage over jail release

RELATED: Massachusetts man caught with $10K worth of crack cocaine and fentanyl in Buxton

RELATED: UPDATE: Maine man on the loose after escaping from home confinement has been found