Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston.

Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.

Lewiston police said they received reports from people in the area of 442 Webster St. about shooting at about 11:30 p.m.

"When police arrived, they located several spent shell casings in front of the residence," Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said in the release.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, and police said they believe it was not a random incident but instead may be related to an "earlier dispute."

Liban was arrested and brought to the Androscoggin County Jail. His bail has been set at $5,000.

Lewiston police ask that anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Zach Provost at 207-513-3001 ext. 3316.