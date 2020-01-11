Lewiston shooting leaves one critically injured

It happened on River St. around 7:35 p.m.

LEWISTON, Maine — A shooting in Lewiston has left one person critically injured.

Lewiston Police responded to a report of a shooting on River St. around 7:35 p.m. last night. The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Maine State Police and Lewiston Police are investigating. More information is expected to be released about the shooting this afternoon. Police say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.