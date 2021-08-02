Lewiston police trying to identify vehicle, suspect in hit-and-run involving pedestrian

According to police, the incident took place at the intersection of Lisbon Street and Adams Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver and vehicle they say were involved in a hit-and-run accident with a pedestrian Monday morning.

Lewiston police are currently investigating and are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle involved, which they say resembles a red four-door SUV-style vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place at the intersection of Lisbon Street and Adams Avenue around 10:30 a.m.