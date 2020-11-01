LEWISTON, Maine — Several Lewiston police units were seen at a standoff on Walnut St. Saturday morning.

Two people were seen being led out of an apartment building and placed in handcuffs. Police have not said what started this incident.

As of early Saturday morning, Walnut St. was still closed. NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon says it appears Lewiston PD tactical units are evacuating apartment buildings on the street.

Neighbors told NEWS CENTER Maine they heard multiple gunshots around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Lewiston police have yet to comment

This article will be updated with the latest information.

STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Spring-like Saturday, slick and slippery Sunday

RELATED: Boeing employees mocked FAA in internal messages before two deadly 737 MAX crashes