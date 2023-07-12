Police in Lewiston respond to two shooting incidents Tuesday

Police said it is unclear whether the two incidents are related, and an investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston responded to calls about two shootings overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in the areas of Knox Street and Jefferson Street, though it is unclear whether the two shootings are related.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. to Jefferson Street, where they found "numerous" shell casings on the street and a vehicle that was struck by gunfire, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

"Several witnesses provided a description of the shooter, who fled on foot," St. Laurent wrote.

Several hours later, around 3:15 a.m., police responded to a call on Knox Street about multiple shots being fired, where they again discovered numerous shell casings and at least five cars that had visible gunshot damage, according to the release.

No injuries have been reported from either of the shooting incidents.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the Jefferson Street shooting and has been brought to the Long Creek Youth Detention Facility.

He has been charged with violating probation and reckless conduct with a firearm, though other charges are expected, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information about either shooting incident to contact detective Travys Fecteau at 207-513-3138.