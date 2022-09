The shooting took place on Thursday, police say.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police identified a suspect involved in Thursday's Lewiston shooting that left one person injured, authorities say.

A Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department stated authorities are searching for Gerald Brandon Burnsworth, 30.

The Lewiston Police Department is actively seeking 30yo, Gerald Brandon BURNSWORTH. Burnsworth is wanted for his... Posted by Lewiston Maine Police Department on Monday, September 19, 2022

He's wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Oxford Street.

Authorities said Burnsworth is considered armed, and anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421.