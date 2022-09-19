Suspect in Oxford Street shooting in Lewiston arrested

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the pelvis, police said.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police have issued an update on a Sept. 15 shooting on Oxford Street.

According to officials, Gerald Brandon Burnsworth, 30, was arrested Saturday and is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail.

Burnsworth is charged with elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and violating conditions of release, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department said in a news release.

Police said when they arrived at 64 Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. on the day of the shooting, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the pelvis. The victim was transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

St. Laurent said the victim and the suspect were involved in a disagreement before the shooting.