Lewiston police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Tuesday shooting

Abdirahman 'Gino' Duale, 21, is wanted in connection with a shooting on Knox Street that left a 22-year-old man injured.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are searching for a man they say is "armed and dangerous" in connection with a shooting Tuesday that injured another man.

Abdirahman "Gino" Duale, 21, is wanted by police, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department Facebook page.

Police have not said what led them to identify Duale as a suspect in the shooting. A call to the Lewiston Police Criminal Investigations Division was not immediately returned on Thursday.

Police were called to the area of 50 Knox St. at about 3 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired, police said at the time.

They found a 22-year-old man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. Police said they found shell casings in the area, and several vehicles and buildings that had been damaged by gunshots.

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw a vehicle leave the scene. Police said they later found that vehicle, a white Chrysler 200, a short distance from the shooting.