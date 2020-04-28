LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department said is looking for Abdi Ibrahim, 19, of Lewiston.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for Ibrahim's arrest, charging elevated aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing that took place on Bartlett Street on April 12.

If you have seen this individual or have information on his whereabouts, the Lewiston Police Department would like to hear from you. They ask that you do not try to apprehend or approach him but rather that you call dispatch at (207) 784-6421.

