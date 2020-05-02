LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday asking the public for help. They are looking for the person responsible for shooting a 4-year-old cat named Griffon in the 300 block of Pleasant Street in Lewiston.

Police say the cat should survive. A veterinarian surgically removed the bullet, which is believed to be from a small-caliber firearm.

“We are in the process of investigating this senseless act,” police said in the post.

Police ask that anyone with information can call Officer Zawistowski at 207-513-3001 extension 6309 or Animal Control at 207-513-3001 extension 6322.

