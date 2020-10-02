LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old female, Zakiya Sheikh, of Lewiston.

According to a Facebook post, Sheikh was last seen on February 1 at Logan Airport in Boston where she was seen getting into a taxi.

Sheikh is 5'2", 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink/red jacket, dark pants, white sneakers, pink socks and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information concerning Sheikh is asked to contact Detective Danielle Murphy at the Lewiston Police Department by calling 207-784-6421 or 207-513-3001 x 3317.

