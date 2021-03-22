Lewiston police investigating gunshots near Poirer's Market

A police dog is assisting with a search of the area after a vehicle sped away when police arrived

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating a report of shots fired just after 2:30 p.m. Monday near Poirer's Market on Walnut Street.

Police remained in the area 90 minutes later, searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident that reportedly fled when police arrived and was then abandoned, Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre said in a release.

Police said they have no evidence that anyone was injured in the shooting and have no motive. No arrests had been made as of 4:21 p.m.