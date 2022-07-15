x
Lewiston police investigate King Avenue shooting

Officials responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 57 King Ave. around 8:35 a.m. Friday morning.
Credit: NCM
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 57 King Avenue around 8:35 a.m. Friday morning.

Police charged Jason Payer, 37, of Lewiston, with Class C reckless conduct with a firearm, Class C felony possession of methamphetamine, and Class E violation of conditions of release according to a release from Lewiston Police Dept. spokesperson Lt. James Theiss.

Police said no injuries were reported, and there is no further threat to the public.

At the time of the arrest, Payer was on three sets of conditions of release stemming from previous charges. He was taken to Androscoggin County Jail and held without bail.

This investigation is ongoing. No additional information was available early Friday afternoon.

