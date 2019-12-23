LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police officers responded to Buddy T’s Restaurant Friday night into Saturday morning after getting information that the establishment may be the target of a robbery.

On December 21, officers arrived and located a group of men wearing face masks. They were detained and officers also located other evidence consistent with the intended commission of a robbery.

Detectives were called in to assist patrol officers and investigate further.

Two of the men were arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery and were transported to the Androscoggin County Jail. They are identified as Noah Breau, 21, of Lewiston and Christian G. Copeland, 19, of Auburn.

A third male was arrested and charged as a juvenile for the same crime. His name and further information concerning his identity is being withheld due to his age. The suspects also had knives with them when they were arrested.

Police believe the trio was planning to use physical force and/or intimidation against a restaurant employee who was preparing to close for the evening with the intent of stealing money from the business.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Brian Rose at 207-513-3001 ext. 3309