Lewiston police confirm homicide investigation

Police initially said the homicide apparently took place near 53 River Street but then said 70 River Street in an update.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating a homicide that apparently took place on River Street in Lewiston.

Lewiston Police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed the investigation into a homicide, which apparently took place in the area of 70 River St.

St. Laurent referred all calls to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Moss confirmed an investigation into a death in Lewiston but said state police will wait for the office of the chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.