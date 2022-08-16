One charged in connection with Lewiston shooting

Found armed by police, Micah Wyatt-Cannady, 18, of Dorchester, was linked to a shooting Monday morning on Pierce Street, authorities say.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, authorities say.

A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon stated authorities found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of a building, appearing to be a targeted incident. The suspects were seen on city cameras fleeing the area after the shooting, the release stated.

Later on Monday afternoon, Lewiston Water Department workers noticed several armed and masked men run into a vehicle near the Bartlett Street area, according to the release. Police later found the vehicle, which was occupied several blocks away.

"As officers instructed the occupants out of the vehicle, one of the passengers, who carried a handgun, fled," the release stated. "Officers, along with federal agents, pursued the suspect and eventually apprehended him."

Later, the suspect was identified as a 17-year-old from Massachusetts, police said.

Another armed occupant in the car was identified as Micah Wyatt-Cannady, 18, of Dorchester, according to the release.

"Investigators were able to link Wyatt-Cannady as the shooter in the early morning Pierce Street shooting," the release stated. "Police have charged Wyatt-Cannady with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm."

The armed 17-year-old who fled from police was taken to the Long Creek Youth Detention Facility, according to the release.

No additional information has been released.