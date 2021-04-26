Lewiston motorcyclist allegedly hit 150 mph while fleeing police on Saturday

After police were forced to terminate the chase due to high speeds, they said they found Devin Jeselskis in the driveway of a home in Auburn.

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly reached speeds of 150 miles per hour while fleeing Maine law enforcement on Saturday.

State police charged Devin Jeselskis with the following crimes:

Eluding (class C felony)

Driving to Endanger (class C felony)

Criminal speed (class E)

Operating without a license (class E)

Operating after suspension (class E)

Several traffic citations

According to state police, trooper Tyler Nadeau was assisting the Androscoggin County Sheriffs Office with a traffic stop on Route 202 in Greene. State police said a deputy tried to stop a group that was driving aggressively on motorcycles, but only one of the three motorcycle stopped while the other two continued toward the town of Leeds. Several minutes later, one of the suspected motorcycles showed back up to the scene of the traffic stop, according to state police.

State police said Nadeau saw the suspect's motorcycle did not have a registration plate, so he attempted to stop the motorcycle. That's when state police said the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Nadeau pursued the motorcycle for several miles until speeds were too dangerous to continue the pursuit, according to state police. The driver continued to do multi-vehicle passes in the oncoming lane and his speeds were clocked at 154 mph, state police said.

Several minutes later, state police said Nadeau located the suspect's motorcycle in Leeds. State police said the driver again refused to stop and continued south on Route 202 toward Lewiston. Deputies in the Greene area clocked the suspect's motorcycle at 135 mph and started a pursuit, according to state police. The pursuit was quickly terminated due to the speeds.

Hours later, state police said Nadeau and several deputies were able to identify the suspect as Jeselskis. Jeselskis was located standing in the driveway of a home in Auburn and, after a short foot chase, he ran to a near by apartment building, according to state police. State police said Jeselskis surrendered from the apartment building and was taken into custody by Nadeau without incident.