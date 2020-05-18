LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man is facing a number of charges after allegedly entering an apartment illegally and threatening someone with a handgun Sunday night.

Stephen Gurney, 34, of Lewiston is now charged with class A burglary, class C criminal threatening, class C possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and class C violation of conditions of release.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Lewiston Police Department responded to 62 Oak St. for a report that someone had been stabbed. Police responded quickly and found a man bleeding from the arms.

The man, Stephen Gurney, had reportedly been struck with a machete.

RELATED: Man arrested for stabbing Lewiston man

A subsequent investigation by detectives and evidence technicians found there was probable cause that Gurney had illegally, and without permission of the tenant, entered the apartment at 62 Oak St. armed with a handgun and threatened the tenant inside.

The investigation continues but the Lewiston Police Department said it appears evident at this time that the tenant at 62 Oak St. acted in self-defense. Police said Gurney and the tenant know each other and this was not a random act.

Gurney was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. He remains hospitalized and under the watch of Lewiston officers.

Gurney had previously been out on bail conditions after being arrested and charged with aggravated assault in March of 2020, following a stabbing incident outside of Poirier’s Market.

RELATED: WANTED: Auburn man on the run after allegedly assaulting female with a handgun

RELATED: Lewiston traffic stop yields cocaine, fentanyl, and suspected drug proceeds

RELATED: Assault by car linked to outrage over jail release

RELATED: Lewiston police searching for 19-year-old stabbing suspect