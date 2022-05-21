x
Lewiston man shot and killed in Augusta

Tyler Morin, 36, was killed just before 11 a.m. Friday at Ready Road Service Towing Company on Riverside Drive, police said.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Police are investigating the shooting death of a Lewiston man in Augusta Friday morning.

Tyler Morin, 36, was shot and killed just before 11 a.m. Friday at Ready Road Service Towing Company on Riverside Drive, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a release.

Maine State Police and the Augusta Police Department continue to investigate the incident. An autopsy will be performed.

No arrests had been made as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Moss said.

No additional information was immediately available.

