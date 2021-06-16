Lewiston man sentenced to 6 years in prison for conspiring to cultivate, distribute weed

Richard "Stich" Daniels, 56, of Lewiston was charged $2,500 along with his sentence. Once out of prison, he will spend 5 years of supervised release.

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was sentenced in a Portland federal court on Tuesday for conspiring to manufacture 100 or more marijuana plants and to distribute 100 or more kilograms of marijuana, said acting U.S. Attorney Donald Clark.

Richard "Stich" Daniels, 56, of Lewiston has been sentenced to six years in prison and five years of supervised release. He was also fined $2,500. He pleaded guilty on November 21, 2019.

According to court records, between 2015 and February 27, 2018, Daniels was a member of an organization that grew marijuana at several locations in Androscoggin County. They distributed the weed in bulk to people who did not have a medical marijuana card, which included customers from out-of-state. Records also say Daniels processed marijuana into marijuana concentrate (“dabs”) which were also distributed illegally.

On February 27, 2018, law enforcement officers searched Daniels’ home and garage.

During the search, the District Attorney's Office said agents found about 119 kilograms of marijuana, 27 sheets of marijuana concentrate, and equipment used to make marijuana concentrate.