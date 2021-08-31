Lewiston man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Rodney Crowley, 33, entered a plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 33-year-old Lewiston man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to possessing child pornography.

Rodney Crowley, 33, admitted belonging to chat groups in which images of child pornography were exchanged, according to a release from Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Wolff. Investigators found several images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on a memory card in Crowley's cell phone.

Homeland Security Investigations executed search warrants at Crowley's home in August 2019 after receiving information from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police about the chat group, Wolff said.

Crowley faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.