Lewiston man leads police on chase after stealing two cars within hours

Daniel Chamberland also threw objects out the window at police that were later identified to be stolen from an unrelated Brunswick residence.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick Police Department responded to a suspicious man in the area of 226 River Road Thursday around 3:00 a.m., that was asking residents to use the phone because he had run out of gas. When the homeowner refused to give him their phone, but offered to call someone for him, the man took off.

The man was later identified as Daniel Chamberland, 31, of Lewiston.

Officers arrived and located a vehicle in the driveway with a stolen license plate from Lewiston. While investigating that complaint, Brunswick PD received a report of a vehicle being stolen nearby.

The stolen vehicle was located on River Road and Chamberland refused to stop when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. He began throwing items out of the car as officers tried to stop him. A pursuit ensued and when speeds began to increase, officers stopped the chase.

Shortly after, Chamberland apparently had turned around and then drove back towards the officers that were now parked on the side of the roadway. A spike mat was deployed and he drove over the spikes and disabled the vehicle. The vehicle was abandoned nearby and the operator fled on foot.

Brunswick PD’s K-9 was able to track Chamberland and he was taken into custody without incident. The items being thrown from Chamberland's vehicle were collected and found to have been stolen from an unrelated Brunswick residence.

Subsequent investigation determined that the suspect had also stolen an additional vehicle earlier in the evening from Topsham. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner. He was taken to Maine Medical Center for a minor ankle injury before being transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

Chamberland has been charged with Reckless Conduct, Burglary, Theft by Unauthorized Taking, Attaching False Plates, Criminal Mischief, and Receiving Stolen property. Chamberland was wanted on a prior Warrant for Failure to Appear out of Lewiston District Court relating to a Theft charge.

Additional charges may be coming. His bail was set at $5,000 cash.