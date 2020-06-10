Lewiston man indicted for murder in connection with August shooting death of Natasha Morgan

Jaquille Jakeem Coleman, 26, is charged with the murder of the 19-year-old mother of his one-year-old daughter.

A Lewiston man who police say fled the state and was arrested in Mississippi after allegedly shooting and killing the mother of his one-year-old daughter in August has been indicted for murder.

Jaquille Coleman, 26, of Lewiston, is charged with intentional or knowing murder for the Aug. 21 shooting death of Natasha Morgan, 19, on Scribner Boulevard in Lewiston.

Coleman remains in Androscoggin County Jail, held without bail.

Police were called to 175 Scribner Boulevard in Lewiston and found Morgan on the ground, having been shot several times in the chest, the Portland Press Herald reported.

She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Morgan had reportedly tried to leave Coleman, who her family claimed abused her.

Police said Coleman then fled the state. He was arrested in Mississippi on Aug. 26 and returned to Maine.