Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, police say

Kody Quellette, 22, was arrested on Thursday, according to authorities.

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her.

A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.

"Reports later indicated that the male was shooting at the female as she fled," the release stated.

Police spoke with witnesses and then found Kody Quellette, 22, of Lewiston, in a nearby wooded area. He was identified as the suspect, authorities say. The suspect was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

The release stated it doesn't appear the victim and suspect knew each other. The victim allegedly got involved in an altercation with the suspect's grandmother about an aggressive dog, police say.