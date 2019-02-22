LISBON, Maine — A 25-year-old man from Lewiston was arrested after police say he hit a pedestrian in Lisbon Friday morning and then just kept driving.

The Lisbon Police Department were called to Route 196 near the Getty Mart just before 6 a.m. for a report of a 36-year-old jogger being hit by a truck.

The jogger from Lisbon said she had been running against the flow of traffic on Route 196 when the truck veered slightly toward her and she attempted to jump out of its way but was hit on her right arm and shoulder and was knocked down.

Aaron Crenshaw was arrested after a responding Lisbon firefighter heard the description of his truck over the radio and began following the suspect eventually pulling him over.

The jogger was wearing an illuminated running vest, police say. The woman was treated at St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston for her injury.

Crenshaw was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. He is expected to appear in Lewiston District Court on April 10.