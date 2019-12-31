AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested Friday after being discovered in a U-Haul with stolen items from multiple storage units.

Shain Johnson, 38, is now charged with Class C Burglary and Class C Theft.

Auburn police say on Wednesday, Dec. 26, a local automotive retail shop reported that about 88 alloy wheels, with an estimated value of $9,000, were taken from its storage unit at Bear's Self Storage.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, Auburn police were patrolling Bear's Self Storage when they noticed a U-Haul truck in the facility. When they approached the vehicle, police said they saw items that were reported stolen sitting in the cab of the U-Haul.

Search warrants were issued and a motorcycle reported stolen from a Lewiston storage unit was found in the rear of the U-Haul. Other items stolen from storage units in both Lewiston and Auburn were also recovered, as well as the 88 stolen alloy wheels.

Johnson's bail has been set at $10,000.

Other items believed to be stolen from surrounding towns were also located in the storage unit. Detective said they're continuing to work with surrounding law enforcement agencies. They said the investigation is ongoing, and that more charges and arrests are expected.

