Fifth person arrested in connection with Kennedy Park shooting in Portland

Keysane Abdi, 19, was arrested on Monday for aggravated attempted murder and criminal conspiracy for his alleged role in the shooting.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police have arrested a fifth person in connection with a shooting at Kennedy Park in Portland in December.

Keysane Abdi, 19, was arrested on Monday on charges of aggravated attempted murder (Class A) and criminal conspiracy (Class A) for his alleged role in the shooting.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 21, multiple gunshots were overheard in the Kennedy Park area by a Portland police officer on patrol in the East Bayside area and were reported by multiple callers.

After an initial investigation, police discovered evidence that bullets had been fired through the walls and windows of 11 Kennedy Park. No one in the apartment was injured in the shooting, but bullets were reportedly discovered in bedrooms, including one where a 1-year-old child sleeps in a crib.

Four other people have been charged in connection with the incident.

The Maine State Police, Auburn Police Department, Lewiston Police Department, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force reportedly assisted the Portland Police Department in the investigation.