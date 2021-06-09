Lewiston man accused of having more than $40K worth of drugs, as well as $16K in suspected drug proceeds

Additionally, officers located scales, packaging and other items related to large scale drug distribution, according to the MDEA.

LEWISTON, Maine — In a release Wednesday, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) announced the arrest of a Lewiston man as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

According to the MDEA, Anthony Barrett Cremona, 40, was charged with:

Aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs - (cocaine) class A

Aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs - (cocaine base) class A

Aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs - (methamphetamine) class A

Felon in possession of a firearm - class C

MDEA agents and Lewiston police executed a search warrant Tuesday at Cremona’s apartment at 83 Bartlett St. According to the MDEA, police were initially called to a domestic disturbance at the home. The execution of the search warrant was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation involving Cremona and the distribution of illegal drugs in Lewiston and surrounding areas, according to the MDEA.

With the assistance of Lewiston police, the MDEA said a number of illegal drugs were located at Cremona's apartment.

According to the MDEA, seized items included:

130 grams of methamphetamine

150 grams of cocaine

150 grams of cocaine base (crack),

Seven firearms

$16,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

The MDEA said the street value of the drugs seized during the search are in excess of $40,000.

Additionally, officers located scales, packaging and other items related to large scale drug distribution, according to the MDEA.

In addition to the drug-related charges from the MDEA, the MDEA said the Lewiston Police Department charged Cremona with the following:

Domestic violence (assault)

Domestic violence (terrorizing)

Warrant – probation violation