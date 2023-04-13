Maine man pleads guilty to illegally obtaining more than 30 guns

He faces up to 10 years in prison on the felon in possession charge and five years in prison on the conspiracy charge.

BANGOR, Maine — A Lewiston man pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to charges stemming from an illegal straw purchasing conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Straw purchasing typically involves a buyer who can lawfully purchase firearms but who then provides them to another person who is legally prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms, therefore allowing the prohibited person to illegally obtain firearms and avoid the national background check system, the United States Attorney's Office District of Maine said in a release.

According to court records, between December 2021 and July 2022, Abdullahi Issak, 26, conspired to have 36 firearms straw purchased for him at federal firearms dealers throughout central and southern Maine, the release stated.

Issak directed the straw purchasers where to buy the firearms and what firearms to buy and provided them cash or drugs in return for engaging in the illegal transactions, according to officials. He took possession of the firearms from the straw purchasers following each sale, the release stated.

Issak also pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing one of the firearms, which was purchased for him at a federal firearms dealer in Jay. A 2019 New York felony conviction precluded Issak from possessing firearms, officials said.

Issak faces up to 10 years in prison on the felon in possession charge and five years in prison on the conspiracy charge. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 on each count. Following any sentence of imprisonment, he faces up to three years of supervised release, according to the release.

Officials said Issak will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.