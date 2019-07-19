LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston PD says the recent uptick in violent crime forced the city to take action.

According to a Facebook post Friday morning, the Lewiston Police Department partnered with other local and state agencies to conduct several operations throughout the city Thursday afternoon.

Thirty-three agents from Lewiston PD, Auburn Police Department, Maine State Police Proactive Criminal Enforcement Team, Maine Probation and Patrol Officers, MDEA, ATF and DEA, conducted 15 probations checks and 30 vehicle stops that resulted in seven arrests, according to the post.

Arrested during the operations were:

Darian Lavoie 12-29-1991 Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drug

Sarah Barry 03-30-1983 Probation Violation

Kulcharan Singh 09-28-1998 Warrant-FTA disorderly conduct and Probation Violation

Bryan Vincent 10-23-1980 Warrant FTPF

Keith Levasseur 11-06-1982 Probation Violation

Morgan Sewell 04-26-1989 Probation Violation

David Edwards 08-06-1980 Aggravated trafficking in schedule Drugs

Officials say they seized over two pounds of a Heroin/Fentanyl mixture, 50 grams of Methamphetamine, almost $3,800.00 in cash and numerous prescription pills, including methadone and Suboxone.

Officials anticipate more arrests and charges stemming from the investigation.

Police also expect to conduct similar operations in the future to combat violence in the Lewiston area.