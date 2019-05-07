LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police are investigating a 4th of July shooting incident in which one man was shot near 135 ½ Bartlett Street around 11 pm.

Officials say 28-year-old Christopher Williams suffered two separate gunshot wounds to his legs.

Williams was transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

The wounds do not appear life-threatening at this time.

Several Officers and detectives worked into the late evening and overnight to try to determine the location where the incident occurred and seeking potential witnesses. At this time it is still unclear where the shooting actually took place.

The investigation is on-going.

Police would like to hear from anybody who may have witnessed this shooting or may have information concerning this incident. Those with information should call Detective Tyler Michaud at 207-513-3001 at x 3316 or the watch commander at x 3324.