Lewiston City Council unanimously votes to pass resolution to provide body cameras for police

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to provide body cameras for its police department Tuesday.
Now, city leaders will start to research body cameras and how to purchase the tools for all officers.
Research will include city councilors riding along with officers on duty. Lewiston Police Chief Brian O'Malley also attended the city council meeting.
O'Malley asked the city council to consider buying the police department a drone. That request was approved. It will cost about $40,000, which will be paid with money obtained during drug busts.