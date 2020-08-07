Lewiston City Council unanimously votes to pass resolution to provide body cameras for police

City leaders will start to research body cameras and how to purchase the tools for all officers.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to provide body cameras for its police department Tuesday.

Research will include city councilors riding along with officers on duty. Lewiston Police Chief Brian O'Malley also attended the city council meeting.