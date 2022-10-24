Lewiston police warn of police imposters scam

Scammers have been using the names of Lewiston officers, pretending to be them, and calling members of the public claiming they have an outstanding warrant.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is warning members of the public about scammers impersonating the department.

According to a Facebook post from the department, scammers have been using the names of Lewiston police officers, pretending to be them, and calling members of the public, claiming they have an outstanding warrant.

The post stated that the imposters are "Claiming there's an outstanding warrant for an unpaid traffic ticket or other violation. Police impostors threaten immediate arrest unless you promptly pay a supposed fine."

By phone call, the scammers sometimes demand credit card numbers from people, the post stated. They use "readily available 'spoofing' software that makes your Caller ID falsely show that the call comes from the local police department."

The Lewiston Police Department debunked the scam callers, saying, "Police neither give advance warning of arrests nor solicit money for unpaid fines. If you really owe, you'll be mailed a court summons or other official notification you can verify."

