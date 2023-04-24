Lewiston police cite 'disturbing' social media clip about recent arrest

A widely circulated social media clip shared by a TikTok creator alleges the man was targeted and followed by police officers. Police say that wasn't the full story.

LEWISTON, Maine — A viral social media post showing a Black man being arrested in Lewiston for alleged disorderly conduct and other charges has recently come under public scrutiny.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 30-year-old Kom Maiwan, of Lewiston, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to provide correct name, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.

Maiwan was reportedly brought to the Androscoggin County Jail and released on bail.

A widely circulated social media clip shared by TikTok creator TizzyEnt alleges Maiwan was targeted and followed by police officers while he was walking home from work. The post then states that Maiwan allegedly confronted the officers regarding their behavior, leading to his arrest.

Police said in the news release that "while [they] understand, acknowledge, and validate that the short clip may appear disturbing, it is not fully inclusive of all facts and circumstances of the interaction leading up to the arrest."

The police officer captured in the video clip, Parker Simoneau, was reportedly "in the company of one of [the Lewiston Police Department's] 'Project Support You' counselors; actively engaging with clients with the expectation of confidentiality, when Mr. Maiwan approached them; interfering with their outreach efforts," according to the news release.

The Lewiston Police Department is reportedly conducting an investigation into a complaint from Maiwan regarding Simoneau's conduct. The investigative report will be forwarded to the Maine Attorney General's Office for review upon completion.

A GoFundMe has been set up following Maiwan's arrest, identifying him as a teacher at a local school.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.